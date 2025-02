Aurora streamlines volunteer process for Animal Care and Control

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- It's now easier for people to apply to volunteer with The City of Aurora's Animal Care and Control.

A new streamlined program just launched that categorizes perspective volunteers based on their qualifications.

The program is expected to increase safety and training.

You must be 16 years or older to volunteer.

For more information, visit animalcontrol.aurora.il.us/volunteer.