The 12th annual Fiestas Patrias Festival returns to Aurora's RiverEdge Park this weekend. It's a two-day festival. Tony Martinez, with the city of Aurora stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss more about the fest that's raising money for college bound students. To buy tickets or learn more about the event, click here.