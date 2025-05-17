FBI offering $1K reward for information leading to arrest of Avondale bank robbery suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a bank robber who has hit at least three times in the last week.

The man was caught on surveillance camera, wearing the same outfit all three times.

The man tried to rob a Fifth Third Bank on North Broadway in the Edgewater neighborhood on the morning of May 9, authorities said.

He then tried to rob the U.S. Bank on North Clark in the Andersonville neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday morning, he robbed the Fifth Third Bank on North Milwaukee in the Avondale neighborhood.

The suspect most recently wore a dark-colored baseball cap, a white shirt, a black zip-up hoodie, black shorts and dark shoes.

The FBI says the public can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

