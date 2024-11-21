Award-winning artist Taraji P. Henson gives ABC7 exclusive taste of new Seven Daughters Moscato wine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson is getting in the wine industry.

She's always had a passion for Italian wines, but that passion was reignited during a trip to Italy last summer.

Henson has teamed up with Seven Daughters Moscato, a company based in the Chicago area. She's on mission to make this wine one of your favorites.

ABC7 Chicago's Samantha Chatman sat down with the movie star turned wine connoisseur for an exclusive interview.

Chicagoans came out in the cold Thursday to get a first sip of Henson's latest project.

"This is my first bottle of wine I've ever purchased," Jennifer Brown said. "I'm a huge fan of Taraji's for the longest. Sister Sister days, Baby Boy. She gives us Chicago vibes as a Baltimore girl.

It's those Chicago vibes that had a Jewel Osco store in Old Town packed with people wanting the get a glimpse of the star and learn more about her latest endeavor.

"This is the best moscato I ever had, and it just made sense to me," Henson said. "Moscato gets a bad rap for being sweet, but this one is perfect. It's low in alcohol. It's low in calories. It fits under my brand of self-care and pouring into yourself."

When you're an artist, you can create at any given moment... Stop waiting for someone to build you a door. Build your own door and kick those open. Taraji P. Henson

"Summertime Chi, because doesn't snow!" Henson said. "But I love all the festivals, the people, the food. Of course the food! Chicago is a sexy city... jerk chicken from jerk villa! I have her send me that sauce."

As for recent projects, Henson said starring on ABC's Abbot Elementary was a dream come true for her. She loves being a part of a sitcom.

"I felt like I was in my element," Henson said. "Sometimes I have to stop and pat myself on the back, because I think it's hard to congratulate yourself. I work so much and sometimes I look up and I'm like, 'wow. I did do all of that.'"

Chicago has a lot of actors and actresses. Some people might be feeling discouraged. After the strike, folks are finding it hard to find work, and they may have to pivot.

"When you're an artist, you can create at any given moment," Henson said. "Don't give so much power to humans and create for yourself. Issa Rae did it. Quinta did it. Stop waiting for someone to build you a door. Build your own door and kick those open."

And she's doing just that with her new moscato, one glass at a time.

"To life and celebrating it all with Seven Daughters," Henson said in a toast.

Wine locator: https://www.sevendaughters.com/wine-finder