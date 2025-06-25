White Sox ban fan for taunt of Ketel Marte's late mother

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was visibly upset and in tears on the field after a spectator yelled something about his late mother during an at-bat Tuesday night against the White Sox at Chicago's Rate Field.

The man was ejected, a Diamondbacks spokesperson told the Arizona Republic, at the request of Arizona managerTorey Lovullo and bench coach Jeff Banister.

The fan has been banned indefinitely from attending White Sox home games, the team told ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Wednesday.

The individual is a 22-year-old who was very apologetic and remorseful after the fact and admitted to being very inappropriate and stupid with his comments, a source told Rogers.

Marte, who hit a solo homer in the first inning of Arizona's 4-1 win,declined comment through a team official. His mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in 2017.

Lovullo said he heard what the fan said as Marte was batting in the top of the seventh inning.

" [ Marte ] put his head down, and I could tell it had an immediate impact on him, for sure," said Lovullo, who reacted "as a dad would" and consoled Marte during a pitching change in the bottom of the inning.

"I could see he was sobbing. It hurt,"Lovullo said, according to the Republic. " [ I told him ] , 'I love you and I'm with you and we're all together and you're not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy is an idiot. It shouldn't have an impact on you.'"

An incensed Geraldo Perdomo said he felt "mad" about the incident and emphasized the need for the league to take action.

"That can't happen," the Diamondbacks shortstop said. "We can't continue to do that s--- here in MLB."

Perdomo added that the fan "should be banned, for sure."br/]