Thousands set to run Bank of America 13.1 half marathon on West Side

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Sunday, June 1, 2025 10:56AM
Runners and athletes will take on 13.1 miles through Chicago's West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of runners will weave their way through Garfield Park for the Bank of America 13.1 half marathon.

10,000 people are expected to participate in the fourth annual run on Sunday.

The 13.1-mile race will start and finish in Garfield Park and travel through Humboldt and Douglass parks.

The main race kicks off at 7 a.m. and starts on Jackson Boulevard between Hamlin and Central Park Avenue.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to make an appearance.

For more information, visit www.chicago13point1.com.

