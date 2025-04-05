2 shot, 1 fatally, in Berwyn, police say

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting Saturday in the west suburbs.

The shooting happened around 1:08 p.m. in the 3200 block of Clinton Avenue in Berwyn, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and found two victims who had been shot, police said. They were both taken to a local hospital.

One victim was later pronounced dead. The other victim was reported to be in critical condition, police said.

The victims' ages, genders and identities were not yet known.

A male suspect connected to the shooting was found about two hours later in Hillside and was taken into custody, Berwyn police said. The suspect was taken to the police department for further investigation.

"The Berwyn Police Department believes this is an isolated incident that stemmed from a domestic dispute," a "We do not believe there is any additional threat to the community at this time."

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Berwyn police as an investigation continues.

No further information was immediately available.