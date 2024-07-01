BET Awards 2024: See who won

The following is a complete list of nominees, with winners denoted in bold

The BET Awards kicked off on Sunday night with an electric performance by the one and only Megan Thee Stallion.

The event, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, celebrates the best in Black entertainment, across music, film, television and sports.

Drake led with seven nominations, including album of the year for "For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)," best male R &B/pop artist, best male hip-hop artist and two for video of the year for "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole and "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red and SZA.

Nicki Minaj followed closely with six nods, including album of the year for "Pink Friday 2," best female hip-hop artist two best collaboration nominations, one with Lil Uzi Vert on "Everybody" and another for "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua.

Will Smith and Lauryn Hill were among the performers who took the stage. After a showstopping performance in his honor from Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer and Coco Jones, among others, Usher received the lifetime achievement award. The "Yeah!" hitmaker also took home the trophy for best male R &B/pop artist.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

11:11 - Chris Brown

A Gift & a Curse - Gunna

American Dream - 21 Savage

Coming Home - Usher

For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) - Drake

Jaguar II - Victoria Monét

Michael - Killer Mike *WINNER

Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE R &B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA *WINNER

Tyla

Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R &B/POP ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher *WINNER

BEST GROUP

$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign)

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst and Bino Rideaux

City Girls

FLO

Maverick City Music

WanMor

BEST COLLABORATION

"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

"America Has a Problem (Remix)" - Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

"Bongos" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"Carnival" - $ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti

"Don't Play with It (Remix)" - Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami

"Everybody" - Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert

"Good Good" - Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

"Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Agora Hills" - Doja Cat

"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

"Bongos" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"First Person Shooter" - Drake featuring J. Cole

"Good Good" - Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét *WINNER

"Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, the Creator

BEST NEW ARTIST

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla *WINNER

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

"Award All of the Glory" - Shirley Caesar

"All Things" - Kirk Franklin

"Angel" - Halle Bailey

"Come Jesus Come" - CeCe Winans

"Do You Believe in Love?" - Erica Campbell

"God Problems" - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

"Me & U" - Tems

"Try Love" - Kirk Franklin

VIEWERS' CHOICE AWARD

"Agora Hills" - Doja Cat

"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

"F-umean" - Gunna

"Lovin on Me" - Jack Harlow

"Made for Me" - Muni Long

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét

"Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

"Sensational" - Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé

"Water" - Tyla

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

BK' (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

RAYE (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa) *WINNER

VIEWERS' CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Bellah (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler ICU (Africa)

BET HER

"16 Carriages" - Beyoncé

"Blessings" - Nicki Minaj featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"Commas" - Ayra Starr

"Fly Girl" - FLO featuring Missy Elliott

"Hiss" - Megan Thee Stallion

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét *WINNER

"Saturn" - SZA

"Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla

BEST MOVIE

"American Fiction"

"Bob Marley: One Love"

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Book of Clarence"

"The Color Purple"

"The Equalizer 3"

"The Little Mermaid"

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King *WINNER

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

JaBria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A'ja Wilson

Angel Reese *WINNER

Coco Gauff

Flau'jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson *WINNER

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

