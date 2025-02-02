Beyoncé announces 'Cowboy Carter' tour

LOS ANGELES -- Beyoncé officially announced her "Cowboy Carter" tour Saturday night.

The star had teased a big announcement in January, but held off out of respect for the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Overnight, the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer posted about the tour on social media, but did not elaborate on ticket sales and dates.

Beyoncé is expected to appear at Sunday's Grammy Awards where she is the most nominated artist of the whole night. She made a big splash on Christmas for her NFL halftime special on Netflix.

If you watched it, you may have gotten a taste of what the tour could look like. With Beyoncé, you never know!