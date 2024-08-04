Bikers team up with West Point School of Music to offer tuition-free programming

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of motorcycle drivers and enthusiasts are revving their engines for a good cause.

The inaugural "For the Love of Music, Let's Ride" fundraiser takes off Saturday, August 10. It's the perfect party for music and bike lovers. The day begins at West Point School of Music, located at 1233 W. 109th Place, Chicago, IL, and promises a blend of music, motorcycles, and meaningful conversations. Proceeds will provide tuition-free programming for young students.

The event kicks off with a panel discussion titled Blacks on Bikes: Why We Ride, featuring notable figures such as Robert Simmons, the popular Be The Boss of Your Motorcycle YouTuber, Ken Thomas, founder and president of the Chicago Chapter of the National Association of Buffalo Troopers Motorcycle Clubs, Julian Champion, founder and CEO of West Point School of Music, and Smedmore Bernard, a Motorcycle Safety Foundation RiderCoach. This enriching discussion, hosted by WVON on-air personality Darlene Hill, will be followed by music, motorcycle demonstrations, and a raffle.

At 12:30 pm, participants will embark on a ride to Chi-Town Harley-Davidson, 17801 LaGrange Road, Tinley Park, IL, led by grand marshal Robert Simmons and the Buffalo Troopers. The bike ride culminates with West Point's renowned Epic Steel Orchestra concert, food, fun, and more opportunities to connect with Robert Simmons and the Buffalo Troopers.

Event Schedule

West Point School of Music

10 am - 12:30 pm

10:00 am: Blacks on Bikes: Why We Ride, A Conversation

11:00 am: Motorcycle Riding Demonstrations, Music, and Raffle

12:30 pm: Kickstands Up, Riding to Chi-Town Harley

Chi-Town Harley-Davidson

1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Concert with West Point's Epic Steel Orchestra

Meet and Greet with Robert Simmons

Food and Fun

Riders and Non-Riders: $25 per person

Registration: https://westpointsom.org/letsride/

For more information about "For the Love of Music, Let's Ride," visit https://westpointsom.org/letsride/