Blue Jays try to extend road win streak in matchup with the White Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (54-38, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (30-62, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); White Sox: Adrian Houser (4-2, 1.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

Blue Jays -153, White Sox +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Chicago White Sox aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Chicago has a 30-62 record overall and a 19-26 record at home. The White Sox are 15-47 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Toronto has a 22-22 record in road games and a 54-38 record overall. The Blue Jays have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Wednesday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Vargas leads the White Sox with a .219 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 34 RBI. Mike Tauchman is 15 for 42 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 doubles and 12 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 14 for 38 with a double, five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 10-0, .279 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Brooks Baldwin: day-to-day (back), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.