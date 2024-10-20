Body of missing jet skier pulled from Fox River in McHenry County: officials

A body pulled from the Fox River near Burton's Bridge on Route 176 in McHenry County is that of a jet skier who went missing Sunday, officials said.

Body of missing jet skier pulled from Fox River: officials A body pulled from the Fox River near Burton's Bridge on Route 176 in McHenry County is that of a jet skier who went missing Sunday, officials said.

Body of missing jet skier pulled from Fox River: officials A body pulled from the Fox River near Burton's Bridge on Route 176 in McHenry County is that of a jet skier who went missing Sunday, officials said.

Body of missing jet skier pulled from Fox River: officials A body pulled from the Fox River near Burton's Bridge on Route 176 in McHenry County is that of a jet skier who went missing Sunday, officials said.

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A jet skier was found dead after going missing in the Fox River on Sunday afternoon, the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District said.

District officials responded to a report of a water rescue near Burton's Bridge on Route 176 in McHenry County just before 2 p.m.

One person was reported missing, and an overturned jet ski could be seen in the middle of the Fox River, officials said.

The missing person's body was found in the water just after 3 p.m.

A second jet skier, who was traveling in tandem on a separate watercraft, declined medical treatment at the scene.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.