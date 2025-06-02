Boulder attack suspect in US illegally: Homeland Security

The man suspected of carrying out an "act of terrorism" during a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, leaving eight people in the hospital, is in the United States illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The suspect, 45-year-old Mohammed Soliman, entered the U.S. in August 2022 on a B2 visa and he filed for asylum in September 2022, according to Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

His B2 visa -- which is typically a tourism visa -- expired in February 2023, McLaughlin said.

Tactical teams get into position following an incident that the FBI is investigating as an act of terror on June 1, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images

Soliman was granted a work permit after his B2 visa expired, a senior official told ABC News. That work permit expired on March 28, so he has been in the country illegally since then, the official said.

Soliman allegedly used a "makeshift flamethrower" and threw an incendiary device into a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators on a pedestrian mall on Sunday afternoon, according to the FBI. He allegedly yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack, the FBI said.

The demonstration was a Run for Their Lives walk, which aims to raise awareness about the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and calls for their immediate release.

An Israeli flag stands in a bed of flowers as caution tape blocks off a deserted Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1, 2025. Photo by ELI IMADALI/AFP via Getty Images

Eight victims were hospitalized with burns, including one person in critical condition, police said. The victims' ages range from 52 to 88, police said.

Soliman was taken into custody and is being held on $10,000,000 bond, according to the Boulder County Jail, which listed a range of felony charges against him, including use of an incendiary device. The posted list of felony charges also appeared to include first-degree murder, although it was not immediately clear whether the charge was attempted murder. According to police, there have been no fatalities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.