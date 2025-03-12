Police searching for 'Box Demon' after creepy encounter on Ring camera

Police in Central Pennsylvania are searching for someone who calls themselves The Box Demon.

Police in Central Pennsylvania are searching for someone who calls themselves The Box Demon.

Police in Central Pennsylvania are searching for someone who calls themselves The Box Demon.

Police in Central Pennsylvania are searching for someone who calls themselves The Box Demon.

NORTH YORK, Pa. -- An individual in disguise is giving creepy clowns a run for their money.

Police in Central Pennsylvania are searching for someone who calls themselves "the Box Demon."

They identified themselves to a homeowner through a Ring camera in North York Borough in York County on Tuesday.

The suspicious person wore a homemade paper-plate mask and was carrying an empty box.

Northern York County Regional Police Department

The homeowner did not recognize the person and does not know what "Box Demon" refers to.

The person left the packaging on the porch and walked away.

If you can identify this person you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org. Case# 2025-011158.