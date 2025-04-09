Lombard nominee for ambassador to the Vatican once critical of Trump

Brian Burch, from Lombard, is making his case to represent President Donald Trump's vision to the Vatican, led by a pope who he has publicly criticized.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- It's a rare role in the world of diplomacy that requires deft navigation of religious deference and geopolitical differences.

"I deeply honored and humbled to be nominated by President Trump to serve as U.S. ambassador to the Holy See," said Burch during his opening remarks during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing.

He would become the U.S. government voice for more than 50 million American Catholics to the church's governing body and Catholic sovereign state.

Burch has been the president of CatholicVote for the last 25 years. He oversaw the group's endorsement of Trump in 2024; a stark reversal from 2016 when Burch signed onto a letter to Catholics saying, "Donald Trump is manifestly unfit to be president of the United States."

Sitting in Tuesday's senate confirmation hearing, the father of nine from Lombard, defended the President's policies and diplomacy.

"So, how do you explain then the U.S. position, because it seems to me to be totally opposed to what the Holy See has advocated for?" asked Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, (D) New Hampshire.

"I think the partnership with the Holy See can be very good one, but those partners have to understand that our foreign aid is not endless, that we can't fund every last program," said Burch.

"If you were to name three places where that U.S. foreign assistance has not been in keeping with foreign policy, where would you name?" asked Shaheen.

"I've read some of the stories where some of our money has been spent, particularly on transgender mice experiments," said Burch.

"Let me just correct you, that is not the case," said Shaheen.

Burch, who has previously joined conservative Catholics in criticizing Pope Francis, said it is the Vatican that can heal diplomatic wounds.

"What do you think you can do as ambassador to encourage more engagement on hostages in Gaza by Vatican leadership," asked Sen. Rick Scott, (R) Florida.

"This issue is of immense importance to Holy Father Pope Francis even in his recent illness," said Burch.

The I-Team reached out to Burch's company, CatholicVote, on his nomination and hearing, but we did not hear back.

Burch's committee hearing was in preparation for a full Senate vote to confirm his nomination.