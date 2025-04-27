Man killed in Bridgeport drive-by shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death while getting out of his car on the city's Southwest Side on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot in the Bridgeport neighborhood just before 11:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a 36-year-old man, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, on the ground in the 2500-block of South Hillock Avenue.

Police said the victim was getting out of car when a red SUV pulled up, and someone inside fired shots.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the drive-by shooting.

