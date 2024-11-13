Musical based on Neil Diamond's life playing in Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

'A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical' will be playing until November 24th.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The smash-hit musical "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" is showing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

The musical tells the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon.

Neil Diamond himself collaborated with producers to create this musical that is playing only through November 24 in Chicago.

Actresses Lisa Pitts, Hannah Kohn and Tiffany Tatreau joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the musical.

To find tickets, click here.