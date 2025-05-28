24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
African antelope briefly escapes habitat at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 1:05PM
An African antelope briefly escaped its habitat at Brookfield Zoo Chicago on Tuesday.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the animals at Brookfield Zoo Chicago took a walk on the wild side on Tuesday.

The zoo said that Nyala, an African antelope, briefly escaped from its primary habitat.

The animal explored nearby areas but never got into public spaces.

Guests were directed away from the area, because of zoo protocols. However the zoo told ABC7 the animal is not dangerous.

Note: The animal seen in the video in the player above is not the exact animal that escaped. Video shows the type of species that escaped.

