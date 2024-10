Brookfield Zoo Chicago offering free days | See list

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can visit Brookfield Zoo Chicago for free this fall.

Through Nov. 26, you can get in for $0 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Then, from Dec. 2 second to Dec. 24, free days will switch to Mondays and Tuesdays.

To kick off 2025, free days will be on Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 3 to Feb. 27.

Parking and attraction fees still apply.

