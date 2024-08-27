WATCH LIVE

Judy the bison euthanized, Native American blessing performed, Brookfield Zoo says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 7:14PM
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- An American bison has died at the Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

Judy was 24 years old, a zoo spokesperson said she had arthritis due to her advanced age and had recently lost a significant amount of weight.

The zoo decided to euthanize Judy since staff could not ensure her a good quality of life.

Judy arrived at the Brookfield Zoo in 2001.She had been living at the zoo's Great Bear Wilderness since 2010. A Native American blessing ceremony was performed to welcome them to their new land.

Before dying, representatives from Midwest SOARRING Foundation, a local non-profit, performed a ceremonial blessing of Judy.

Representatives reflected on the importance of the bison in North America.

