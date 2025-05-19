24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
31-year-old man dies after going into cardiac arrest while running Brooklyn Half Marathon

Monday, May 19, 2025 6:27PM
The runner was eight miles into the half marathon when he suffered a medical emergency.

NEW YORK -- A runner has died after suffering a medical emergency while running the Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday.

According the NYPD, a 31-year-old man was eight miles into the 13.1-mile race when he went into cardiac arrest near Ocean Parkway and 18th Avenue.

On-site medical staff performed CPR on the man at the scene before transporting him to Maimonides Hospital, where he died.

"It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of one of today's race participants," said New York Road Runners CEO Rob Simmelkjaer in a statement on Saturday. "On behalf of the whole running community, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones."

Meanwhile, the runner's identity has not been released and is pending family notification.

According to the NYRR, the man was a first-time race participant.

