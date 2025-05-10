World-famous Buckingham Fountain to be switched on for summer season

The Buckingham Fountain opening 2025 is happing on Saturday. The world-famous fountain in Grant Park, Chicago will be switched on for the summer.

The Buckingham Fountain opening 2025 is happing on Saturday. The world-famous fountain in Grant Park, Chicago will be switched on for the summer.

The Buckingham Fountain opening 2025 is happing on Saturday. The world-famous fountain in Grant Park, Chicago will be switched on for the summer.

The Buckingham Fountain opening 2025 is happing on Saturday. The world-famous fountain in Grant Park, Chicago will be switched on for the summer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An event marking one of the city's most visible signs that summer is nearly here is happening on Saturday.

Buckingham Fountain will switched on for the season in Grant Park.

ComEd is teaming up with the Chicago Park District for the 11th consecutive Switch on Summer event.

The annual event will include a preview of the Chicago Park District's popular Night out in the Parks Summer event lineup, along with access to ComEd customer resources, including bill assistance, energy efficiency programs, home energy saving tips and more.

The free event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The world-famous fountain will be switched on shortly after noon. You can watch the event live on ABC7Chicago.com.