Metea Valley HS student-athletes present service member's daughter with new bike

Buddy's Helpers from Metea Valley High School in Aurora presented a service member's daughter with a new bike Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ahead of the Fourth of July, ABC7 Chicago is shining a light on the families who serve right alongside U.S. Troops.

Every year, Buddy's Helpers teams up with local student-athletes to give back.

Army Master Sgt. Devin Persaud, his 5-year-old daughter, Cadence, and Jonny Rodriguez from Buddy's Helpers joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.

Persaud talked about his background and service.

He talked about the key to managing being away from his family for extended periods of service.

Some cross-country runners from Metea Valley High School in Aurora were also there Thursday.

They helped present Persaud's daughter with a brand-new bike.

Visit www.buddyshelpers.org for more information on the organization.