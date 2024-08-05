Burglars break into South Shore church, steal thousands in equipment, nearly gut food bank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars took out the security system of Windsor Park Church in South Shore just hours before Sunday morning services, stealing thousands of dollars in equipment and nearly gutting the food pantry. The sanctuary was also desecrated.

"These doors are never opened until church service," said member Arlivia Williamson, who was first to arrive Sunday morning. "I noticed somebody had taken a hammer and beat this doorknob off. And I'm like, 'Uhhh, that doesn't look good.'"

Once further inside she knew something had gone wrong.

"Somebody had taken communion," Williamson said. "They cut the sensor wire. They knocked out the lights over here at the very back of the church, so that's how they were able to get through and not be seen. Knocked the camera down."

The security system was quickly disabled during the burglary. Church leaders said it likely took more than an hour to compete.

"Took a couple of cameras. They took out the internet, phone system box, so they came in and they strategically went through, disconnected the bells," said church president Will Williamson.

But the hardest hit was the church's food pantry that, each month for the past 30 years, help to feed more than 1,000 of the neighborhood's most vulnerable, including migrants.

"They got in the freezers, which has left us kind of empty," Arlivia Williamson said. "Just so much discouragement because we've worked so hard to keep things going."

Now they're left scrambling to replenish what was taken.

"We've got a lot to do from now until Sunday, so we're hoping and praying that the public will hear us," said Pastor Anthony Williams.

The church is now raising money to replace the stolen items, including the much-needed food. So far, police said, no one has been arrested.

