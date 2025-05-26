Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with quad strain

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be out at least two weeks with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday.

Further updates will be provided following reevaluation, the team said.

Last year's Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-WNBA selection, Clark is averaging 19.0 points and a league-best 9.3 assists through four games this season.

This marks the first regular-season games Clark will have missed in her young WNBA career. Clark was equally durable in college, never missing a game while at Iowa, where she became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball.

However, the point guard dealt with a left quad injury during training camp, and sat out a preseason contest versus the Washington Mystics with what she described as quad tightness. She told local media at the time that it was from "probably just a little too much basketball." But this issue, while on the same leg, is a new injury, according to a team spokesperson.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after making a three-pointer in the first half of an WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, May, 22, 2025. AP Photo/Colin Hubbard

The Fever (2-2) next travel to Baltimore, where they'll face the Mystics (2-3) on Wednesday in their first game without Clark. After that, Indiana will host the Connecticut Sun on Friday and the Mystics on June 3 before heading back on the road to play the Chicago Sky on June 7 and the Atlanta Dream on June 10.

Following news of her injury, Clark's odds to win the WNBA MVP award lengthened from -115 to +210, according to ESPN BET. Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier shortened from +185 to -135 to be the new favorite for the award, while Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson moved from +825 to +600. The Fever lengthened from +300 to +330 to win the WNBA title.

ESPN's Doug Greenberg contributed to this report.