24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Federal agents conduct immigration raid at Southern California farm | WATCH LIVE

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, July 10, 2025 8:17PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
Stream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- Federal agents are conducting an immigration enforcement operation at an agricultural area in Ventura County, California Thursday.

The operation was taking place at a farm along Laguna Road in the Camarillo area. Los Angeles ABC station KABC's AIR7 was over the scene surrounded by fields as federal agents lined up across across a street and bystanders stood in front of them.

At one point, a group of protesters were seen facing off with agents who threw smoke canisters towards them.

KABC did not immediately observe anybody being detained or arrested.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Copyright © 2025 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW