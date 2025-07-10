Federal agents conduct immigration raid at Southern California farm | WATCH LIVE

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- Federal agents are conducting an immigration enforcement operation at an agricultural area in Ventura County, California Thursday.

The operation was taking place at a farm along Laguna Road in the Camarillo area. Los Angeles ABC station KABC's AIR7 was over the scene surrounded by fields as federal agents lined up across across a street and bystanders stood in front of them.

At one point, a group of protesters were seen facing off with agents who threw smoke canisters towards them.

KABC did not immediately observe anybody being detained or arrested.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.