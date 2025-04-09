You can now text 911 if you can't call in DuPage County

Can you text 911? DuPage County, Illinois launched a new program allowing people to text 911 if they can't call.

Can you text 911? DuPage County, Illinois launched a new program allowing people to text 911 if they can't call.

Can you text 911? DuPage County, Illinois launched a new program allowing people to text 911 if they can't call.

Can you text 911? DuPage County, Illinois launched a new program allowing people to text 911 if they can't call.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage County is now allowing you to text 911 if you cannot call.

The county launched the program on Tuesday to help anyone who is hearing impaired or who is in a situation where speaking could put them in danger.

The system is compatible with mobile carriers and works on any text-capable device.

Officials emphasized that texting should only be used when calling is not safe or possible.

"Call if you can, and text if you can't," said Greg Schwarze, chair of the Emergency Telephone System Board of DuPage County. "Calling is better than texting because emergency dispatchers can get more immediate information that can speed up emergency response."