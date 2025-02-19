'Captain America: Brave New World' stars and Disney's Veteran Employees on service and storytelling

LOS ANGELES -- As Anthony Mackie picks up the mantle of Captain America in Marvel's "Captain America: Brave New World," his first memory of the magic of storytelling floods back into his mind - a memory held close to his heart. He was in the second grade.

"It's an Australian fable, Waltzing Matilda," said Mackie. "My friends and I got together in second grade and turned it into a play. We got a standing ovation, the first standing ovation of my life, at Gentilly Terrace elementary school... that made me want to be a storyteller."

That moment set him on a path that would lead to one of the most iconic roles in modern cinema. In "Captain America: Brave New World," storytelling and service come together in a way that's more urgent than ever. For Mackie, Sam Wilson is more than a superhero. He's a veteran, a humanitarian, a leader.

"Sam Wilson's perspective as a veteran informs his role as Captain America in every way," said Mackie. "The pedigree of the title Captain America comes with service work. His idea of being a service member is his family, his community. That shows the true idealistic nature of being an American."

This sentiment rings true with veteran employees across The Walt Disney Company. Retired U.S. Navy Captain Cappy Surette now a Senior Manager for Disney Experiences Public Affairs, reflects on how this version of Captain America represents real-world service members.

"Not all heroes wear capes. Sam has wings, but he still serves for love of country, love of community," said Surette.

Danny Ramirez, who plays Joaquin Torres-the new Falcon-connects deeply with that message as well. "I don't need to have all these other magical powers or supernatural forces," said Ramirez. "The film represents veterans and how complicated the full narrative is around service. There are so many aspects of what it means to serve, and Sam Wilson embodies the heart of that experience."

But beyond the battlefields-real or fictional-there's something else at play here: hope. "Captain America: Brave New World" isn't just about the struggles of those who serve. It's about the strength they bring to the world, and how their stories shape the next generation.

For Surette, the connection between storytelling and military service runs deep. "When I was reading comics growing up, I migrated towards Marvel because it had a sense of realism," said Surette. "Those stories of good overcoming evil helped inspire me to join the military and serve our country in uniform."

Following a career in the military, Surette was employed through The Walt Disney Company's "Heroes Work Here" initiative, which has hired thousands of veterans across the company since its inception, one of them being ABC News Correspondent and veteran Stephanie Ramos.

Ramos talks about how she was able to transfer her skills between the military and journalism.

"I've been at the Walt Disney Company at ABC News for 10 years now," said Ramos. "And I've been able to bring so many skills that I learned in the military to this broadcast career. But I'm not alone here."

Monique Morales, a former Air Force mechanic, now works as a machinist at Disneyland.

"Coming out of the military is such a difficult time for so many service members," Morales said. "But I am so thankful to Disney for the opportunity to make that transition seamless. I think I connect majorly with Sam Wilson because he is an Air Force veteran. I know that Captain America stands for integrity, honor, and justice, and he has always been a role model for me."

These success stories are possible due to the incredible work of the veterans who developed the program at The Walt Disney Company, including Kevin Preston - a senior manager of external engagement at Disney.

"You had a very high unemployment rate for people who have served in our military. And the question was raised in society that they voluntarily served our nation, and they return and they can't find a job," said Preston. "That just does not make sense. While Disney, being the company it is, stepped into this boldly and said we need to help. And that was the birth of Heroes Work Here."

Another way for veterans to connect at Disney is via SALUTE, an employee group that fosters belonging for veterans, friends, families, and allies within the company.

"We have a variety of chapters across the company, and we create programming for our cast," said Ariel Elias, a United States Marine Corps veteran, a who is now a manager at Disneyland Resort and the Co-Chair of the program there. "Maybe it's a VA (Veterans Affairs) mortgage workshop. Maybe it's a volunteer event with the USO (United Services Organization). Maybe it's an opportunity to go watch Captain America and have a watch party."

An avid fan of Captain America, Elias appreciates the work Marvel has done to create a character that real-life veterans can identify with.

"I don't have any superpowers. Our servicemen and women don't have any superpowers. Yet we're expected to perform at such a high level," said Elias. "And we try to do that every single day. What better way to represent our service men and women than to represent them with Sam Wilson."

The legacy of Captain America extends beyond comic books and movies-it's woven into the stories of those who have dedicated their lives to service, in and out of uniform.

"When people go see this film, I want them to walk away feeling hopeful because Captain America and Falcon, they exist," said Ramos. "They're out there. They're in the military. They're in our communities. They're the ones making a difference."

Mackie puts it simply: "To veterans watching this movie: Thank you so much. Your service does not go unnoticed. And your service is very appreciated."

Some Super Heroes wear capes. Some Super Heroes have wings. Some, like Sam Wilson, serve in ways that don't require either. Their impact, however, is as powerful as any superpower.

