Car crashes into UIC building on West Side, video shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into a University of Illinois Chicago building on Monday, video shows.

The crash happened at 1225 W Congress Parkway on Monday morning.

ABC7 captured as Chicago police and UIC police investigated the crash.

The building did not appear to have serious damage.

A silver sedan was seen with heavy damage to the front and back.

It is unknown if anybody was injured.

Officials have not released any information regarding the crash.