Driver dead after I-80 crash involving semi near Lansing: Illinois State Police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 8, 2025 4:14PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver died in a south suburban crash involving a semi on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 at Wentworth Avenue, near Lansing, just after 5:15 a.m.

The driver of a BMW lost control and struck a Kia Forte, causing the BMW to become stuck in a traffic lane. A semi then struck the BMW.

The BMW's driver was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, ISP said.

The two other drivers were not injured.

ISP said around 8 a.m., the westbound lanes of I-80 were shut down at Interstate 294 southbound and diverted to Interstate 94 northbound.

All lanes reopened around 10 a.m.

ISP did not immediately provide further information.

