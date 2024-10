Casa Central celebrates 70 years of helping Latinos in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Casa Central is celebrating 70 years of service.

Its mission is to care for those in need, specifically Latinos.

On Tuesday, president and CEO Marty Castro joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the milestone year.

To celebrate seven decades in Chicago, Casa Central will host a disco party fundraising gala on Friday.

The 70s-themed night is happening at the Lacuna Lofts in Pilsen at 6 p.m.

To learn more about the gala, click here.