Center on Halsted's Human First Gala celebrates LGBTQ+ impact on community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend, the Center on Halsted will host its annual Human First Gala, a celebration that shines a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community and its powerful impact on Chicago and beyond. The event not only honors the progress of the LGBTQ+ movement but also raises critical funds to support ongoing programs and services at the Center on Halsted, one of the largest LGBTQ+ community centers in the Midwest. Joli Robinson joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the event. Robinson is also celebrating her first year as CEO of the Center on Halsted. To learn more or purchase a ticket, click here.