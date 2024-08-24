WATCH LIVE

Chalk Howard Street in Rogers Park to feature artwork, music

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 24, 2024 12:09AM
Chalk Howard Street in Rogers Park will feature artwork, music, food and more near Paulina and Ashland this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's only chalk art festival is happening this weekend in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

"Chalk Howard Street" is a family-friendly event with professional artists creating striking images, using just chalk.

Chalk artist Amanda Lee Harris illustrated some of her artwork outside ABC7 Chicago's State Street studio Friday.

Sandi Price, executive director of the Rogers Park Business Alliance, talked more about it, as well.

The free event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, east of the Howard Red Line stop, between Paulina Street and Ashland Avenue.

In addition to the artists, there will be live music, food and drinks.

Visit www.howardstreetchicago.com/chalk-howard-street for more information.

