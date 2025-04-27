Chicago private chef named one of the city's best by Modern Luxury CS Magazine

Chef Brandon Rogers was recently named one of Chicago's top private chefs by Modern Luxury CS Magazine.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Success is sizzling for a Chicago chef, who is consistently raising the culinary bar.

The Chicago native has created major waves in his hometown, cooking for celebrities and professional athletes in the NFL and NBA.

Rogers is also a current a contestant on Next Level Chef (Team Blais), the ambassador for Wild Fork Foods and nonprofit organization The Veraison Project.

By specializing in curating personalized culinary experiences, Rogers has been sustaining himself by collaborating with his Next Level Chef castmates (Chef Austin Beckett, Chef Maryam Ishtiaq) on their traveling supper club "The Seventh Course."

The dinner series partnered with some of the other contestants, including Chef Austin Beckett, Chef Bobby Hicks and Chef Arnav Kamulkar.

It has has already hit markets, including Dallas and West Palm, and will be in Chicago on May 24.

You can purchase tickets to the Chicago event here.