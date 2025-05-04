24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Our Chicago: AAPI Heritage Month & Cultural Voices

ByKay Cesinger WLS logo
Sunday, May 4, 2025 2:42PM
Our Chicago
wls

CHICAGO (WLS) -- May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

On May 19th, the Chinese American Service League will host its Cultural Voices series.

It will feature a panel conversation with four local authors, bringing together their voices and their stories which is something that CASL has done throughout its history.

"It is just this recognition of this moment in time," said Annie Reyes, CASL's vice president of marketing and communication," said Annie Reyes, CASL's vice president of marketing and communication. "We really need to celebrate the diversity and also the voices of our AAPI community."

One of the authors taking part in the conversation is Susan Blumberg-Kason.

She was raised in a Jewish household in the Chicago suburbs, but she's long been drawn to Chinese culture.

In addition to Blumberg-Kason, the other authors are Gloria Chao, Sonali Dev and Monica Eng. ABC 7's Cate Cauguiran will emcee the event.

For more information about the event, click here.

ABC7 celebrates Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with 'Our Chicago: 600,000 Strong'

