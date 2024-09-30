Chicago accepting nominations for official Christmas tree to light up Millennium Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures may be near 80 Monday, but nominations are now open to select the city's 2024 Christmas tree.

Nominations are open beginning Monday and running through Monday October 14 at 8 p.m.

Chicago's 111th Christmas tree will be set up in Millennium Park near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.

"Every year, our city comes together to celebrate the joy and togetherness of the holiday season," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "We are grateful to the local family who will donate their tree, as their gift represents the generosity and unity that defines our Chicago community. The annual tree lighting is more than a tradition-it is a beacon of hope, signaling the start of a season where we lift each other up, support our neighbors, and celebrate all that makes our city strong."

To qualify, the trees must:

-Be at least 45 feet or taller;

-Be located less than 50 miles from Chicago's Loop, but preference will be given to trees within 15 miles of Chicago;

-And preferably, be a Norway Spruce or Fir Tree. (Pine trees are ineligible as they are not sturdy enough.

All submissions sent to dcase@cityofchicago.org will need to include:

-The owner(s) name, address, phone and email;

-A brief description of why the tree should be Chicago's official Christmas Tree including any background information on the tree that makes it special; and

-At least two photographs (one from afar and one up close).

The tree will be lit up on November 22 at 6 p.m. and will remain illuminated through January 8.