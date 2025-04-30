24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly considering run for Cook County Board president

Toni Preckwinkle announced her reelection plans last month

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 30, 2025 9:52PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderman Brendan Reilly is considering a run for Cook County Board president, potentially challenging Toni Preckwinkle in the 2026 Democratic primary.

"President Preckwinkle has been there for quite some time, and people are concerned about the sheriff's office being properly funded and the state's attorney's office being properly funded to help with public safety," Reilly said.

Reilly has represented downtown for nearly two decades.

He's previously explored bids for higher office, but has stayed in City Hall.

Preckwinkle is currently serving her fourth term.

She announced her reelection plans last month.

Reilly says he plans to make a final decision on entering the race in the coming weeks.

