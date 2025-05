Chicago Animal Control dealing with shelter intake surge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a surge of unwanted animals being dropped off at a Chicago shelter.

It's a story first reported by our ABC7 I-Team.

Chicago's Animal Care and Control says in May, more than 1,000 animals have entered the shelter.

Armando Tejeda with Chicago Animal Care and Control joined ABC7 to talk about the increase.

Tejeda also spoke about waiving adoption fees and volunteer opportunities.

For more information, visit https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/cacc.html.