The Archdiocese of Chicago has been trying to sell St. Adalbert's Church since closing it in 2019.

Chicago Archdiocese has buyer for shuttered Pilsen church; some worry campus will not be preserved

The Chicago Archdiocese has a buyer for the shuttered St. Adalbert's Church in Pilsen; some worry its campus will not be preserved.

The Chicago Archdiocese has a buyer for the shuttered St. Adalbert's Church in Pilsen; some worry its campus will not be preserved.

The Chicago Archdiocese has a buyer for the shuttered St. Adalbert's Church in Pilsen; some worry its campus will not be preserved.

The Chicago Archdiocese has a buyer for the shuttered St. Adalbert's Church in Pilsen; some worry its campus will not be preserved.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago has been trying to sell St. Adalbert's Church since closing it in 2019.

They say they now have a buyer who will preserve the historic church, but not the other church buildings. That has those who want to preserve the church worried.

The beautiful historic church building is well over a century old.

St. Adalbert was built by Polish immigrants and was their church home in Chicago until eventually the Latino population grew to become the majority in the Pilsen neighborhood.

But St. Adalbert's has been vacant for nearly six years, closed by the archdiocese because of dwindling attendance. A faithful group of immigrants has steadfastly continued efforts to maintain their church in the Catholic faith.

"These churches are the cornerstone of our architectural legacy here in Chicago," said Jennifer Carlin Mills, with Save Our Catholic Churches.

That's why a small group of faithful have kept vigil outside the church for years.

SEE ALSO: St. Thomas More Catholic church holds final Mass on SW Side: 'A centerpiece for the neighborhood'

City officials say the church campus, which includes a rectory, convent and school as well as the church, is on the verge of having landmark status, which would protect it from being demolished or substantially altered.

"No church can survive on its own. It needs the benefit of the parking lot, the buildings around it to generate income," said Julie Sawicki, with the Society of St. Adalbert.

After several failed attempts to sell the church property over the years, the archdiocese says they now have a buyer: a nondenominational church, which would likely demolish the rectory and convent.

In a statement, the archdiocese said in part, "We have been consistent in respectfully opposing the involuntary landmarking of this property, especially in its entirety. We have worked transparently with all stakeholders throughout this process and are grateful to those in city leadership who support limited landmarking. We're excited about the potential steward that has come forward, People Church, and look forward to the return of the church to its full potential as a respite for the faithful."

But the Society of St. Adalbert wants to save the entire church campus as a shrine to the Catholic Church.

"This is what makes our city architecturally significant and beautiful. These are the things that drive tourism here since we now have a pope from here," Sawicki said.

The Zoning Committee meets Tuesday morning, and will consider changes to allow just the church to be landmarked.

As they have done since the beginning, those in the group trying to save the church say they will pray for a solution.