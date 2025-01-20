Chicago-area Trump supporters celebrate Inauguration Day at Geneva watch party: 'I'm really excited'

Chicago-area President Donald Trump supporters celebrated Inauguration Day at a FoxFire watch party in Geneva, put on by WLS-AM 890.

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Local President Donald Trump supporters turned out in force Monday for a watch party of the inaugural events.

There was not a spare seat to be found.

At FoxFire in Geneva, it was a packed house, with everyone listening closely to the new president taking the oath of office and addressing the nation.

There was a sense of pride because most everyone there voted for Trump.

"I'm really excited, happy for Donald Trump to be president once again. The truth came out, and I can't express all the feeling, just so excited," Jaioslav Nahyda said.

"I couldn't wait to be here today to be able to support my president, to be able to party with everyone else who supported him," Patty Winter said.

Winter joined along with Carrie Underwood on TV, singing "God Bless America."

The watch party was in Kane County, but Trump supporters from all over the Chicago area were there. It was sponsored by conservative radio station WLS-AM 890.

"People here sense a change. He's got two years to get stuff done before the next election. If he can just make stuff affordable again and make Chicago safe, I'll be OK," said Ray Stevens, with WLS-AM 890.

Among those charged with making things safe is DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick.

"I think we now have an administration that is pro law enforcement. That means a lot, cause we're low," Mendrick said.

It's also an administration promising change, which is music to the ears of many supporters.

"The economy, excited to see the economy change for the better," Jennifer Franck said.

While it is a big festive atmosphere in Washington, as well as in Geneva, Trump's supporters have heard the president make a long list of promises. They say now the real work begins.