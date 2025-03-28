FBI searching for suspect wanted in bank robbery in the Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is searching for a suspect in a downtown Chicago bank robbery on Thursday.

The robbery happened around 12:39 p.m. at the Citibank at 69 W. Washington St. in the Loop, the FBI said.

The suspect, a man whose height is about 6' 0" to 6' 3", allegedly demanded funds at the bank and implied that he had a weapon, the FBI said.

The man was wearing a light hoodie, reflective sunglasses, a medical mask, a grey long-sleeved shirt, a blue polo, denim pants and light sneakers, investigators said.

No one was injured during the bank robbery.

The FBI did not immediately provide further information as the investigation continues.

The public can report tips anonymously to the FBI by calling 312-421-6700 and going to tips.fbi.gov.