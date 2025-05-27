Chicago Blackhawks introduce Jeff Blashill as new head coach

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks officially introduced its new head coach Jeff Blashill

Jeff Blashill will now take over the reins as the 42nd head coach in Blackhawks history.

Speaking Tuesday morning, the 51-year-old Michigan native knows he has a lot to prove.

The team introduced him at a press conference this morning at the United Center.

He had an underwhelming seven-year run as a first-time head coach for the Detroit Red Wings from 2015 to 2022 and spent the next three seasons most recently as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Chicago's General Manager Kyle Davidson praised Blashill's ability to develop young players.

Although the Hawks are still a young team and play in a tough Central Division coach Blashill says this job with this team is the exactly what he wanted.

"I think we have a number of great, great young players in the system and also young players who are going to be with us to start the season in Chicago and knocking on the doors in Rockford," Blashill said. "I think we have an opportunity to have depth at every position and honestly potential superstars at every position and that's very very unique in this league."

He says his job now is to help mold and develop those young players to hopefully a successful season.

As for what the rest of the Hawks staff will look like, Blashill says they're close to finalizing it. They've decided on two assistants so far.