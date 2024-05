Buckingham Fountain to be switched on, unofficially kicking off summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer in Chicago will unofficially kick off when the Buckingham Fountain is switched back on later Saturday.

ComEd has been celebrating the ceremonial switch for the past 10 years.

Buckingham Fountain welcomes millions of visitors each year.

It is one of the largest fountains in the world, and it shoots out water up to 150 feet into the air.

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and the fountain is expected to be switched on at noon.