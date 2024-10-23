24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Burglars caught on camera stealing power tools from 1 of at least 3 North Side businesses: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 3:35AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New surveillance video Tuesday night shows burglars breaking into a store on the North Side.

Chicago police say the men have hit at least three businesses. They break front glass doors and steal power tools once they are inside.

The men have hit businesses on North Lincoln in North Center, West Lawrence in Ravenswood, and North Central in Portage Park in the early morning hours on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

Police say the group of two to four men often get away in a blue SUV.

