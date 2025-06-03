24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Thieves break into NW Side restaurant, steal cash

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 8:28PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northwest Side restaurant was burglarized early Tuesday morning, Chicago police and restaurant management said.

Three suspects broke the side glass door at Big League Burgers, located at 3734 W. Irving Park Road in Irving Park, about 4:15 a.m.

The suspects entered the restaurant, and stole cash from the registers, police said.

They then got into a silver sedan, and drove west, CPD said.

No one was in custody later Tuesday, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

This isn't the first time Big League Burgers has been broken into.

Restaurant management said there have been at least two previous break-ins there.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
