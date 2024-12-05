Chicago restaurant owner warns industry about new scam ripping off businesses

A Tri-Taylor, Chicago restaurant owner is warning the industry about a new scam where customers are ripping off businesses.

A Tri-Taylor, Chicago restaurant owner is warning the industry about a new scam where customers are ripping off businesses.

A Tri-Taylor, Chicago restaurant owner is warning the industry about a new scam where customers are ripping off businesses.

A Tri-Taylor, Chicago restaurant owner is warning the industry about a new scam where customers are ripping off businesses.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local restaurant owner is alerting others in the industry Thursday about what he calls a new scam to rip- off business owners.

The ABC7 Consumer I-Team usually looks into scams targeting the consumer, but this one is a little bit different. In this case, the customer is trying to rip off the restaurant. It starts with a complaint and then threats of a horrible online review.

Michael Tran of Standard Ph in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood has posted "scammers Alert" signs all over his restaurant. They are warning consumers that they may not get a refund on any food purchased.

"They just come in here as a group for at least four or five of them, sit down, eat more than halfway, almost finished and we would get up and start making a scene," Tran said.

The signs and new policy are all because of the bad behavior of some customers, many late at night, eating most of the food but then complaining about it, looking to get a free meal.

"They start making a scene," Tran said. "They started yelling and screaming, say they don't like the food. They don't want to pay. "

SEE ALSO | Chicago restaurant groups stand by surcharges; what to look for as some say they should be removed

Tran said he's heard of similar stunts being pulled at restaurants in Chinatown.

"Notice, if you go to them, nine out of 10 of our Asian restaurants, most of the employees, they don't speak English," Tran said. "So they can't communicate that well. So, they get flustered when something like that happens "

Then the scammers threaten to take their complaints online if they don't get what they want, he says.

"And, you know, making comments like, 'oh, the food is bad and this is garbage. I don't want to pay. I want my refund. Now you got to give me my refund. I was going to give you a bad review,'" Tran said.

He said he's lost $400 to $500 and hopes his signs stop the freeloaders at his and other area restaurants.

"We have to say something, you know, just in case," Tran said. "If there's any other restaurants in the area or in the city, experience the same thing.

So what if you are a consumer and you really don't like the food? If the server does not come to check on you, then you should flag down someone immediately.

Of course, it is your right as a consumer to send an item back and get something else or get a refund if you don't eat the food.