City Council committee to consider settlement for activist injured by CPD officer at protest in 2020

A Chicago City Council committee is set to consider a settlement for Miracle Boyd, who was injured by a police officer in Grant Park in 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A City Council committee is set to consider several settlement proposals Monday.

One of them involves a protester whose tooth was knocked out by a Chicago police officer.

The Finance Committee will decide whether to approve a $280,000 settlement for a protester injured by a police officer in Grant Park in 2020.

Miracle Boyd had her tooth knocked out while filming an arrest during a protest at the Christopher Columbus statue.

An 18-year-old activist at the time with the group Good Kids Madd City, she was filming an arrest when an officer knocked her phone out of her hand, which hit her face and knocked out her tooth.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability found that the officer involved in the incident used excessive force and made false statements in his police report of the incident.

The officer resigned before COPA officially recommended his firing.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m.

If the Finance Committee approves the settlement, it heads to full city council for a vote.