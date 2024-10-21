City Council committee expected to take up proposal to lower speed limit

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 21, 2024 10:43AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago City Council safety committee could vote Monday on a proposal that would lower the city's speed limit.

The Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety is considering reducing the speed limit from 30 to 25 miles-per-hour on city streets.

It would also lower the speed limit in alleys to 15 miles-an-hour.

The proposal would not apply to streets owned by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The committee could also take up a proposal for a pilot program that would allow citizens to submit photos of vehicles illegally parked in bike and bus lanes to the city through 311.

