City Council committee expected to take up proposal to lower speed limit

The Chicago City Council Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety could vote Monday on a proposal that would lower the city's speed limit.

A Chicago City Council safety committee could vote Monday on a proposal that would lower the city's speed limit.

The Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety is considering reducing the speed limit from 30 to 25 miles-per-hour on city streets.

It would also lower the speed limit in alleys to 15 miles-an-hour.

The proposal would not apply to streets owned by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The committee could also take up a proposal for a pilot program that would allow citizens to submit photos of vehicles illegally parked in bike and bus lanes to the city through 311.

