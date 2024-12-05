Crockett Cookies reimagines classic CPS lunchroom butter cookies

Chicago-based company Crockett Cookies has brought back the classic CPS lunchroom butter cookies for the holiday season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people who went to Chicago Public Schools remember the butter cookies that were once a lunchroom staple.

Local entrepreneur Cheryl Crockett remembers, and she is bringing back that nostalgia with her own brand of cookies, based on the classic.

She started Crockett Cookies in her own kitchen, and now they are sold all over the Chicago area.

Crockett joined ABC7 in studio Wednesday with a new holiday spin on the classic treats.

