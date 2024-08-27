Chicago counter company hit with over $1M in penalties for workers' lung disease, transplants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago company has been hit with more than $1 million in penalties for failing to protect its workers.

OSHA said two employees of Florenza Marble and Granite contracted an incurable lung disease. Inspectors said the workplace was filled with a haze of "silica dust," and that the owner made little or no effort to prevent exposure. Workers also used required respirators improperly.

As a result, 31-year-old employee Jose Gomez needed a double lung transplant. His 59-year-old father and co-worker now also needs a lung transplant for silicosis. OSHA also found another 47-year-old employee has been treated for an unresolved work-related lung disease for more than three years.

ABC7 reached out to the company but the owners declined to comment.

